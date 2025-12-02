Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഷാർജയിൽ അധ്യാപകനായിരുന്ന മലയാളി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഷാർജയിൽ അധ്യാപകനായിരുന്ന മലയാളി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മുരളീധരൻ പുല്ലോക്കണ്ടി

    ഷാർജ: ഷാർജയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായ മലയാളം അധ്യാപകൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കോഴിക്കോട് നരിക്കുനി സ്വദേശി മുരളീധരൻ പുല്ലോക്കണ്ടി (57) യാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ 17 വർഷമായി ഷാർജ ഗൾഫ് ഏഷ്യൻ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് സ്കൂളിൽ അധ്യാപകനായിരുന്നു.

    ദീർഘകാലമായി രോഗബാധിതനായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ വേനലവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയി തിരിച്ചുവന്ന ശേഷം രോഗം മൂർച്ഛിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ജോലി മതിയാക്കി മടങ്ങിയതാണ്. അധ്യാപികയായ റീജയാണ് ഭാര്യ. ഏക മകൾ: അഥീന

    News Summary - Malayali teacher in Sharjah passes away in his homeland
