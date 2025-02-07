Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 11:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 11:26 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ച​ര്‍ച്ച നാ​ളെ

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം, പെ​ണ്‍ മൊ​ഴി -സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വും ക​ല​യും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​ങ്ക് -എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ച​ര്‍ച്ച സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി എ​ട്ടി​നു രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​ന് മു​സ്സ​ഫ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ വ​നി​താ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര്‍ ച​ര്‍ച്ച​യി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. എം.​എ. ഷ​ഹ്നാ​സ്, റ​സീ​ന ഹൈ​ദ​ര്‍, റീ​ന സ​ലിം, ഹു​സ്ന റാ​ഫി, അ​ഡ്വ. ആ​യി​ഷ സ​ക്കീ​ര്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ച​ര്‍ച്ച​ക​ളി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ണ്‍വീ​ന​ര്‍ ലാ​ലി സാം​സ​ണ്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

