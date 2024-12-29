Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 6:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 6:56 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ഇ​ന്‍ഡോ​ര്‍ സ്‌​പോ​ര്‍ട്‌​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം

    malayali samajam
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ല്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ന്‍ഡോ​ര്‍ സ്‌​പോ​ര്‍ട്‌​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ര്‍

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ഇ​ന്‍ഡോ​ര്‍ സ്‌​പോ​ര്‍ട്‌​സ് സ​മാ​ജം അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഇ​രു​ന്നൂ​റി​ല്‍പ്പ​രം സ​മാ​ജം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. സ​മാ​ജം സ്‌​പോ​ര്‍ട്‌​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​ധീ​ഷ് കൊ​പ്പം, അ​സി. സ്‌​പോ​ര്‍ട്‌​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ന​ടേ​ശ​ന്‍ ശ​ശി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും സ്‌​പോ​ര്‍ട്‌​സ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി, വ​ള​ന്റി​യ​ര്‍ ടീം, ​സ​മാ​ജം വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം, ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി, സ​മാ​ജം കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    TAGS:malayali samajamUAE Newssports competitionIndoor Sports
