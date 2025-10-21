Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightസ്​​കേ​റ്റി​ങ്​...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Oct 2025 8:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Oct 2025 8:34 AM IST

    സ്​​കേ​റ്റി​ങ്​ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി മ​ല​യാ​ളി പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്​​കേ​റ്റി​ങ്​ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി മ​ല​യാ​ളി പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫി​ദ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ

    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ യു.​എ.​ഇ ക്ല​സ്റ്റ​ർ സ്​​കേ​റ്റി​ങ്​ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി ഫി​ദ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ​ ര​ണ്ട്​ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​​മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ നേ​ടി. 19 വ​യ​സ്സി​ന്​ താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ 500 മീ​റ്റ​ർ, 300 മീ​റ്റ​ർ ഇ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ്​ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ നേ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ 11ാം ക്ലാ​സ്​ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യാ​ണ്​ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പെ​രു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹം​സ​യു​ടെ​യും ജാ​സ്മി​ന്‍റെ​യും മ​ക​ളാ​യ ഫി​ദ. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സ്​​കേ​റ്റി​ങ്​ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:winsmalayali girlgulfroller skating championship
    News Summary - Malayali girl wins gold medals at skating championship
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X