    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 9:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 9:10 AM IST

    മലയാളി പെൺകുട്ടി അബൂദബിയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    death news
    ഹ​ന്ന മ​റി​യ സ്മി​ത്ത്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: കോ​ട്ട​യം എ​രു​മേ​ലി പ​മ്പ​വാ​ലി നെ​ടി​യ മു​റി​യി​ൽ സ്മി​ത്ത് ജോ​സ​ഫി​ന്‍റെ​യും ജ്യോ​തി ത​യ്യി​ലി​ന്‍റെ​യും ഏ​ക മ​ക​ൾ ഹ​ന്ന മ​റി​യ സ്മി​ത്ത് (6) അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും.

