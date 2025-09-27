Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 3:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 3:41 PM IST

    ഷാർജയിലെ ദൈദിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മലയാളി മരിച്ചു

    മലപ്പുറം കട്ടുപ്പാറ സ്വദേശിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്​
    ഷാർജയിലെ ദൈദിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മലയാളി മരിച്ചു
    ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ

    ഷാർജ: മലപ്പുറം കട്ടുപ്പാറ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിലെ ദൈദിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. വളപ്പുപറമ്പത്ത് പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണനാണ് (64) മരിച്ചത്. അടുത്തമാസം ജോലിയിൽ നിന്ന് വിരമിക്കാനിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം​.

    ദൈദിൽ റോഡ് മുറിച്ച് കടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വാഹനമിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ദൈദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന്​ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    News Summary - Malayali dies after being hit by vehicle in Dhahid, Sharjah
