Posted Ondate_range 18 Jan 2025 11:52 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jan 2025 11:52 PM IST
കീഴുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Malayalee passes away in Sharjah
ഷാർജ: കീഴുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കീഴുപറമ്പ് കാരങ്ങാടാൻ അബൂബക്കർ എന്ന ബാബുവിന്റെ മകൻ നസീഹ് (28) ആണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചത്.
മാതാവ്: ടി.കെ. ജമീല. സഹോദരൻ: നിയാസ് ബക്കർ. മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
