Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകീഴുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 11:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 11:52 PM IST

    കീഴുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കീഴുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ഷാർജ: കീഴുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കീഴുപറമ്പ് കാരങ്ങാടാൻ അബൂബക്കർ എന്ന ബാബുവിന്റെ മകൻ നസീഹ് (28) ആണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചത്.

    മാതാവ്: ടി.കെ. ജമീല. സഹോദരൻ: നിയാസ് ബക്കർ. മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Malayalee deathSharjah Malayalee Death
    News Summary - Malayalee passes away in Sharjah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X