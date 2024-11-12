Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    വ​യ​നാ​ടി​ന് സാ​ന്ത്വ​ന​മേ​കി മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ന്‍ റാ​ക് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ര്‍

    rak malayalam mission
    വ​യ​നാ​ടി​നു​ള്ള റാ​ക് മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ന്‍ റാ​ക് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്‍റെ സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ ലോ​ക​കേ​ര​ള സ​ഭാം​ഗം മോ​ഹ​ന​ന്‍ പി​ള്ള​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: പ്ര​കൃ​തി ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ല്‍ ദു​രി​ത​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് കൈ​ത്താ​ങ്ങാ​യി മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ന്‍ റാ​ക് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ര്‍. വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ളും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും അ​ഭ്യു​ദ​യ​കാം​ക്ഷി​ക​ളും ന​ല്‍കി​യ സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം കേ​ര​ള മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ നി​ധി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ന്‍ റാ​ക് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ര്‍ ചെ​യ​ര്‍മാ​ന്‍ കെ. ​അ​സൈ​നാ​റും പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് നാ​സ​ര്‍ അ​ല്‍ദാ​ന​യും ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ അം​ഗം മോ​ഹ​ന​ന്‍ പി​ള്ള​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ളും ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    UAE NewsRelief FundWayanad Landslide
