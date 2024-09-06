Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 1:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 1:05 AM GMT

    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ​യി​ൽ ജു​മു​അ​ക്ക് മ​ല​യാ​ളം പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം

    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ: ഒ​രു ഇ​ട​വേ​ള​ക്ക്‌ ശേ​ഷം റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ​യി​ൽ ജു​മു​അ ഖു​ത്തു​ബ മ​ല​യാ​ള ഭാ​ഷ​യി​ൽ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്നു. റാ​ക് അ​ൽ ന​ഖീ​ൽ അ​ലി​യു​ബ്നു അ​ബു​ത്വാ​ലി​ബ് ജു​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ൽ ഇ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ലെ ജു​മു​അ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ശാ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:UAE NewsJumah
    News Summary - Malayalam lectures on Jumah in Ras Al Khaimah
