    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 4:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 4:10 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ള സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി ഓ​ണോ​ത്സ​വം

    onam 2024
    റാ​ക് സെ​റാ​മി​ക്സ് മ​ല​യാ​ള സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലെ ഘോ​ഷ​യാ​ത്ര

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് സെ​റാ​മി​ക്സ് മ​ല​യാ​ള സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ‘ഓ​ണോ​ത്സ​വം 2024’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ ക​ലാ​രൂ​പ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യോ​ടെ ഘോ​ഷ​യാ​ത്ര​യും ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള, വ​ടം​വ​ലി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യും ന​ട​ന്നു.

    മ​ത്താ​യി സി.​എം, വി​നോ​ദ്, അ​ജി സ്ക​റി​യ, അ​നി​ല്‍, ലാ​ല്‍ ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ്, ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ര്‍, റി​ന്‍സ​ണ്‍, ഡൈ​ജു, രാ​ജീ​വ്, കി​ഷോ​ര്‍, മ​നു എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

