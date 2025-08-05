Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    5 Aug 2025 8:52 PM IST
    മലപ്പുറം ചന്തക്കുന്ന്​ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മലപ്പുറം ചന്തക്കുന്ന്​ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മുജീബ്​ റഹ്​മാൻ

    ദുബൈ: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. നിലമ്പൂർ ​ചന്തക്കുന്ന്​ ഇറശേരി അബ്​ദുല്ലയുടെ മകൻ മുജീബ്​ റഹ്​മാൻ (53) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. ദുബൈയിലെ അലാം അൽറീഫ്​ ജനറൽ ട്രേഡിങ്​ എൽ.എൽ.സിയിൽ പാർട്​ണറായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സി.പി ആരിഫ. മക്കൾ: ഹിഷാം മുജീബ്​, ആദിൽ മുജീബ്​, നബാൻ മുജീബ്​. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക്​ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി മകൻ ഹിഷാം മുജീബ്​ അറിയിച്ചു.

