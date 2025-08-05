മലപ്പുറം ചന്തക്കുന്ന്​ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 Aug 2025 8:52 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Aug 2025 9:30 PM IST
മലപ്പുറം ചന്തക്കുന്ന് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kozhikode native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. നിലമ്പൂർ ചന്തക്കുന്ന് ഇറശേരി അബ്ദുല്ലയുടെ മകൻ മുജീബ് റഹ്മാൻ (53) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ദുബൈയിലെ അലാം അൽറീഫ് ജനറൽ ട്രേഡിങ് എൽ.എൽ.സിയിൽ പാർട്ണറായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സി.പി ആരിഫ. മക്കൾ: ഹിഷാം മുജീബ്, ആദിൽ മുജീബ്, നബാൻ മുജീബ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി മകൻ ഹിഷാം മുജീബ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story