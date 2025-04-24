മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 April 2025 7:24 AM IST
24 April 2025 7:24 AM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Malappuram native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: വളാഞ്ചേരി ഇരിമ്പിളിയം വേളികുളത്ത് തുടിമ്മൽ മുഹമ്മദലി എന്ന മാനു (68) ദുബൈ ആസ്റ്റർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ അബൂബക്കർ-നഫീസ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്.
ഗൾഫ് സുപ്രഭാതം ഡയറക്ടറും യുണീക് വേൾഡ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ചെയർമാനുമായ ഹാജി ടി.എം സുലൈമാന്റെയും, യുണീക് വേൾഡ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് സി.ഇ.ഒ അബ്ദുറസാഖ് വളാഞ്ചേരിയുടെയും പിതൃ സഹോദര പുത്രനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: ഹവ്വ ഉമ്മ. മക്കൾ: ഫസീല, ഫായിസ, ഫർസീന. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ഖബറടക്കും.
