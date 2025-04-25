Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 April 2025 6:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 April 2025 6:40 AM IST

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി

    ദു​ബൈ: വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി ഇ​രി​മ്പി​ളി​യം വേ​ളി​കു​ള​ത്ത് തു​ടി​മ്മ​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി എ​ന്ന മാ​നു (68) ദു​ബൈ ആ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ-​ന​ഫീ​സ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സു​പ്ര​ഭാ​തം ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റും യു​ണീ​ക് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നു​മാ​യ ഹാ​ജി ടി.​എം. സു​ലൈ​മാ​ന്‍റെ​യും യു​ണീ​ക് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്പ് സി.​ഇ.​ഒ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​സാ​ഖ് വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി​യു​ടെ​യും പി​തൃ​സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര പു​ത്ര​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഹ​വ്വ ഉ​മ്മ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫ​സീ​ല, ഫാ​യി​സ, ഫ​ർ​സീ​ന. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf NewsMalappuram Native death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X