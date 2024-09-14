Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    14 Sep 2024 2:08 PM GMT
    Updated On
    14 Sep 2024 2:08 PM GMT

    അബൂദബിയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു

    അബൂദബിയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു
    അബൂദബി: നിർമാണത്തിലിരുന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം മുന്നിയൂർ കളത്തിങ്ങൽ പാറ നെടുംപറമ്പ് പി.വി.പി. ഖാലിദ് (കോയ - 47) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    സ്വന്തം ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള കമ്പനിയുടെ മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ നിർമാണം നടക്കുന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ ചേർക്കുഴിയിൽ ആലി. മാതാവ്: ആയിശാബി. ഭാര്യ: ഷെമീല തിരൂർ. മക്കൾ: റിദ ഖാലിദ്, റിസാൻ അലി, റസാൻ അലി.

    News Summary - Malappuram native died after falling from a building in Abu Dhabi
