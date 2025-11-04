Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 6:53 AM IST
    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഫൈ​റൂ​സ്​

    ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​ൻ: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ അ​മ്മി​ണി​ക്കാ​ട്​ വ​ട​ക്കേ​ക്ക​ര​യി​ൽ പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ മു​സ്ത​ഫ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ഫൈ​റൂ​സ്​ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​ൽ ഹ​റം ഗാ​ർ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​​സ്​ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ​രാ​ത്രി ഡ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് റൂ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ പോ​കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലുള്ള മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Death Newsmalappuram nativeUmm Al Quwain
    News Summary - malappuram native dead in Umm Al Quwain
