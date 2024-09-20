Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 2:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 2:14 AM GMT

    മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല മു​ബാ​റ​ക്​ ബി​ൻ ആ​മി​ർ ഷാ​ർ​ജ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ മേ​ധാ​വി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല മു​ബാ​റ​ക്​ ബി​ൻ ആ​മി​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല മു​ബാ​റ​ക്​ ബി​ൻ ആ​മി​ർ 

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ​മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല മു​ബാ​റ​ക്​ ബി​ൻ ആ​മി​റി​നെ ഷാ​ർ​ജ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ മേ​ധാ​വി​യാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ച്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ സു​പ്രീം കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ അം​ഗ​വും ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഡോ. ​സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ ഖാ​സി​മി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടു.

    പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ മേ​ധാ​വി​യെ ഷാ​ർ​ജ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ്​ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ അം​ഗ​മാ​യും നി​യ​മി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ മേ​ധാ​വി സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന്​ വി​ര​മി​ച്ച മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​യ്​​ഫ്​ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ സ​ർ​റി അ​ൽ ശം​സി​ക്ക്​ സ്തു​ത്യ​ർ​ഹ സേ​വ​നം മു​ൻ​നി​ർ​ത്തി പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ മെ​ഡ​ൽ ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്നും ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsSharjah Police ChiefMajor General Abdullah Mubarak Bin Emir
    News Summary - Major General Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amir Sharjah Police Chief
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick