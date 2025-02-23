Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 7:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 7:07 AM IST

    മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്​

    ദു​ബൈ: മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ സ്മ​ര​ണ പു​തു​ക്കി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ ബൂ​ത്തു​ക​ളി​ലും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം പ്ര​വാ​സ​ലോ​ക​ത്തും ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്​ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 23ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും പ്ര​മു​ഖ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഡ്വ. ബി.​ആ​ർ.​എം. ഷെ​ഫീ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും

    TAGS:DubaiKPCCMahatma Gandhi Family ReunionIncas Thiuvanantapuram
    News Summary - Mahatma Gandhi family reunion today
