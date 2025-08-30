Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    30 Aug 2025 6:30 AM IST
    30 Aug 2025 6:30 AM IST

    ‘മ​ദ്ഹേ മ​ദീ​ന’ റ​ബീ​ഹ് കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് നാ​ളെ

    ദു​ബൈ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘മ​ദ്ഹേ മ​ദീ​ന’ റ​ബീ​ഹ് കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​ബു​ഹൈ​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പി.​എ. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ഹാ​ജി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​ത്രി 7 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 10 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മൗ​ലൂ​ദ്, ബു​ർ​ദാ​ലാ​പ​നം, ഉ​ദ്‌​ബോ​ധ​നം എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ക്കും.ദു​ബൈ എ​സ്.​കെ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ബു​ർ​ദ ടീ​മി​ന്റെ ഇ​ഷ്‌​ക് മ​ജ്‌​ലി​സു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    X