Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 7:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 7:18 AM IST

    ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ സി.​പി.​എം സ​മ്മേ​ള​;ന​മാ​യി -പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ സി.​പി.​എം സ​മ്മേ​ള​;ന​മാ​യി -പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: അ​ഞ്ചാം ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്‍റെ ലോ​ക്ക​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​മാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ന്ന് യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് യു.​എ.​ഇ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി.

    സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ 2018ൽ ​രൂ​പം ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​ണ് ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ​യെ​ന്നും എ​ന്നാ​ൽ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്‍റെ പോ​ഷ​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​വാ​ൻ ഗ​വ. മി​ഷ​ന​റി​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​വാ​നു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​യാ​ക്കി ഇ​തി​നെ മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ന്നും, സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഗു​ണ​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഒ​രു ന​ട​പ​ടി​യും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ കാ​ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsUAEgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Lok Kerala Sabha CPM Conference; We are here - Punnakan Muhammadali
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X