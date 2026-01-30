Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
30 Jan 2026 7:18 AM IST
30 Jan 2026 7:18 AM IST
ലോക കേരളസഭ സി.പി.എം സമ്മേള;നമായി -പുന്നക്കൻ മുഹമ്മദലിtext_fields
News Summary - Lok Kerala Sabha CPM Conference; We are here - Punnakan Muhammadali
ദുബൈ: അഞ്ചാം ലോക കേരളസഭ സി.പി.എമ്മിന്റെ ലോക്കൽ കമ്മിറ്റി സമ്മേളനമാക്കി മാറ്റിയെന്ന് യു.ഡി.എഫ് യു.എ.ഇ ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ പുന്നക്കൻ മുഹമ്മദലി.
സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ 2018ൽ രൂപം നൽകിയ പദ്ധതിയാണ് ലോക കേരളസഭയെന്നും എന്നാൽ സി.പി.എമ്മിന്റെ പോഷക സംഘടനകൾക്ക് അവരുടെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടത്തുവാൻ ഗവ. മിഷനറികൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കുവാനുള്ള വഴിയാക്കി ഇതിനെ മാറ്റിയെന്നും, സാധാരണ പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് ഗുണകരമായ ഒരു നടപടിയും കഴിഞ്ഞ കാല സമ്മേളനത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായിട്ടില്ലെന്നും പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
