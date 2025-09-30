Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 11:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 11:03 AM IST

    കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി ചെ​റി​യ കു​മ്പ​ളം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി ചെ​റി​യ കു​മ്പ​ളം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി ചെ​റി​യ കു​മ്പ​ളം യു.​എ.​ഇ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ദു​ബൈ: കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി ചെ​റി​യ കു​മ്പ​ളം യു.​എ.​ഇ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ദു​ബൈ റാ​ശി​ദി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ്​ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. വി​വി​ധ വി​നോ​ദ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ടി.​കെ. ന​സീ​ർ, ജോ​യി​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ദി​ജി​ൽ ബാ​ല​ൻ, കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി കെ.​ഇ. ആ​രി​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഫാ​സി​ൽ ആ​നേ​രി ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:DubaiUAE Newsonam celebration
    News Summary - Kuttyadi Cheriya Kumbalam Koottayam Onam Celebration
