Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    18 March 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    18 March 2025 7:59 AM IST

    കു​റ്റി​ച്ച​ല്‍ മാ​ന​വീ​യം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം

    കു​റ്റി​ച്ച​ല്‍ മാ​ന​വീ​യം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം
    മാ​ന​വീ​യം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം

    അ​ജ്മാ​ന്‍: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം കു​റ്റി​ച്ച​ല്‍ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് മാ​ന​വീ​യം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ യു.​എ.​ഇ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. ആ​ര്‍. സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ് ഫൈ​സ​ല്‍ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ് ക​ള്ളോ​ട് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    താ​ഹ കാ​പ്പു​കാ​ട്, ന​ജീം പ​ച്ച​ക്കാ​ട്, പ്രി​ജി​ല്‍ കാ​ട്ടു​ക​ണ്ടം, അ​നു തെ​ക്കേ​ത​റ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

