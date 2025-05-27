Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    27 May 2025 6:19 PM IST
    27 May 2025 6:19 PM IST

    കുന്നംകുളം സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കുന്നംകുളം സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    റാസൽഖൈമ: കുന്നംകുളം വടക്കേകാട് സിദ്ദീഖ് പള്ളിക്കു സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന തറയിൽ അബ്ദു മകൻ അലി റുബാസ്(47) റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഭാര്യ: നസീമ. മക്കൾ: ഹാഫിദ്, മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാദി. മയ്യത്ത് നടപടികൾക്കു ശേഷം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് കല്ലുർ ജുമഅ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ കബറടക്കുമെന്ന്​ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Ras Al khaimahObitury news
    News Summary - Kunnamkulam native dies in Ras Al Khaimah
