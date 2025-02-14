Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    14 Feb 2025 9:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    14 Feb 2025 9:10 AM IST

    കു​ന്നം​ബ​ത്ത​യി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്‌​മ സം​ഗ​മം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    കു​ന്നം​ബ​ത്ത​യി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്‌​മ സം​ഗ​മം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    കു​ന്നം​ബ​ത്ത​യി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്‌​മ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ വ​ട​ക്കേ​കാ​ട് കു​ന്നം​ബ​ത്ത​യി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ലി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്‌​മ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ഥ​മ സം​ഗ​മം ദു​ബൈ മു​ശ്​​രി​ഫ് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. 150ൽ​പ​രം കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം വി​ങ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഇ​ടി​യാ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ലി, ചേ​മ്പ​ത്ത് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ലി, സ​ഹീ​ർ രാ​മ​ന്‍റ​കാ​യി​ൽ, കു​ന്നം​ബ​ത്ത​യി​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ്, സു​നീ​ർ തേ​രാ​ടി​യി​ൽ, സു​നീ​ർ വാ​രി​യ​ത്ത്, ഷാ​ഫി കോ​ട്ടോ​ൽ, അ​സ്‌​ക​ർ പാ​ലി​യ​ത്ത്, ന​സീ​മ കോ​ട്ടോ​ൽ, അ​മീ​റ പാ​ലി​യ​ത്ത്, സു​മ​യ്യ പ​യ​ക്കാ​ട്ട്, മു​ർ​ഷി​ദ ഇ​ടി​യാ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:UAE NewsFamily Re Union
