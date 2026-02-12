Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    കെ.​പി.​എ​ഫ്.​എം സോ​ക്ക​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച

    കെ.​പി.​എ​ഫ്.​എം സോ​ക്ക​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച
    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ പു​ഴാ​തി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​പി. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ സ്മാ​ര​ക സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ (കെ.​പി.​എ​ഫ്.​എം സോ​ക്ക​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്​ സീ​സ​ൺ-9) ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 15 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ അ​ൽ ഗ​ർ​ഹൂ​ദി​ലു​ള്ള ന്യൂ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മോ​ഡ​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചു ന​ട​ക്കും.

    പു​ഴാ​തി​യി​ലെ എ​ട്ട്​ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ അ​ണി​നി​ര​ക്കും.

