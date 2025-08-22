Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    22 Aug 2025 5:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    22 Aug 2025 5:46 PM IST

    കോഴിക്കോട്​ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കോഴിക്കോട്​ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മഹീപ് ഹരിദാസ്

    ദുബൈ: കോഴിക്കോട്​ പുതിയറ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    യൂത്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ (എസ്) സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്‍റായിരുന്ന പരേതനായ അഡ്വ.സി.എച്ച്​ ഹരിദാസിന്‍റെയും മല്ലിക ഹരിദാസിന്‍റെയും ( റിട്ട. ഓഫീസർ, പഞ്ചാബ് നാഷണൽ ബാങ്ക്) മകൻ മഹീപ് ഹരിദാസ് (43) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​.

    ഭാര്യ: രമ്യ മഹീപ് (ജെംസ് മില്ലെനിയം സ്കൂൾ, ദുബൈ). മകൾ: പാർവതി മഹീപ് (ജെംസ് സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിനി). സഹോദരൻ: ഉദയ് ഹരിദാസ് (ആസ്ട്രേലിയ). സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്​ ദുബൈയിൽ നടത്തും.

    News Summary - Kozhikode native passes away in Dubai
