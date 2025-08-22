കോഴിക്കോട്​ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കോഴിക്കോട് പുതിയറ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
യൂത്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ് (എസ്) സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റായിരുന്ന പരേതനായ അഡ്വ.സി.എച്ച് ഹരിദാസിന്റെയും മല്ലിക ഹരിദാസിന്റെയും ( റിട്ട. ഓഫീസർ, പഞ്ചാബ് നാഷണൽ ബാങ്ക്) മകൻ മഹീപ് ഹരിദാസ് (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഭാര്യ: രമ്യ മഹീപ് (ജെംസ് മില്ലെനിയം സ്കൂൾ, ദുബൈ). മകൾ: പാർവതി മഹീപ് (ജെംസ് സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിനി). സഹോദരൻ: ഉദയ് ഹരിദാസ് (ആസ്ട്രേലിയ). സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് ദുബൈയിൽ നടത്തും.
