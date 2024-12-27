കോഴിക്കോട്​ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 27 Dec 2024 6:04 PM IST
Updated On 27 Dec 2024 6:04 PM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native passed away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലയിലെ തിക്കോടി സ്വദേശി പോവുതുക്കണ്ടി രാജീവൻ (48) ദുബൈയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് മരണം. അൽ നഹ്ദയിലെ കഫ്റ്റീരിയ ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു. സംസാകാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.
പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ പോവത് കണ്ടി നാരായണൻ. മാതാവ്: കല്യാണി. ഭാര്യ: ഷജിന. മക്കൾ: പവിത്ര, വൈഗ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതനായ പവിത്രൻ, രമേശൻ, അനിത.
