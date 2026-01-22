Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Jan 2026 8:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Jan 2026 8:58 AM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kozhikode native dies in Dubai
Listen to this Article
ദുബൈ: കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ദുബൈയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. കോഴിക്കോട് ജി.എ കോളജ് കൊത്തായം വീട് അരീക്കപ്പറമ്പില് ഹൗസില് അപ്സിന് ഹുസൈന് (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.ദുബൈയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയില് സെയില്സ് വിഭാഗത്തില് ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരുകയായിരുന്നു.പിതാവ്: അബ്ദു റഹ്മാന്. മാതാവ്: അസ്മാബി. മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ തുടരുകയാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story