Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 8:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 8:58 AM IST

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    അ​പ്‌​സി​ന്‍ ഹു​സൈ​ന്‍

    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു. കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി.​എ കോ​ള​ജ് കൊ​ത്താ​യം വീ​ട് അ​രീ​ക്ക​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ല്‍ ഹൗ​സി​ല്‍ അ​പ്‌​സി​ന്‍ ഹു​സൈ​ന്‍ (42) ആ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ല്‍ സെ​യി​ല്‍സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.പി​താ​വ്: അ​ബ്ദു റ​ഹ്‌​മാ​ന്‍. മാ​താ​വ്: അ​സ്മാ​ബി. മ​യ്യി​ത്ത്​ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:DubaiDeath Newskozhikode nativegulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Kozhikode native dies in Dubai
