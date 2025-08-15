Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    15 Aug 2025 8:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Aug 2025 8:25 AM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    afsal
    അ​ഫ്​​സ​ൽ

    ദു​ബൈ: കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ്​ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പ​ത്ത​നാ​പു​രം മാ​മ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ൽ പ​ടി​​ഞ്ഞാ​റ്റേ​തി​ൽ ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ അ​ഫ്​​സ​ൽ (26) ആ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മാ​താ​വ്​: റ​ലീ​സ ബീ​വി. ഹം​പാ​സി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

