കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 15 Aug 2025 8:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Aug 2025 8:25 AM IST
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kollam native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പത്തനാപുരം മാമക്കുന്നിൽ പടിഞ്ഞാറ്റേതിൽ ഷാജഹാന്റെ മകൻ അഫ്സൽ (26) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മാതാവ്: റലീസ ബീവി. ഹംപാസിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
