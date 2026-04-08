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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2026 8:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2026 8:55 AM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി റാസല്‍ഖൈമയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി റാസല്‍ഖൈമയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ബദറുദ്ദീന്‍

    യാക്കൂബ്​ ഹാജി

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: കൊല്ലം കടയ്ക്കല്‍ സംബ്രമം പണയില്‍ വീട്ടില്‍ ബദറുദ്ദീന്‍ യാക്കൂബ്​ ഹാജി (70) റാസല്‍ഖൈമയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. 45 വര്‍ഷമായി ഗള്‍ഫിലുള്ള ബദറുദ്ദീന്‍ ദീര്‍ഘനാള്‍ ഫെഡറല്‍ ഇലക്ട്രിസിറ്റി ആൻഡ്​ വാട്ടര്‍ അതോറിറ്റിയില്‍ സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിരുന്നു. റാക് ഇബ്രാഹിം ബിന്‍ ഹമദ് ഉബൈദുല്ലാഹ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ചയായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.

    ഖബറടക്കം റാസല്‍ഖൈമയില്‍ നടത്തുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കള്‍ അറിയിച്ചു. റാക് ഐ.സി.എഫ് അംഗമായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ. മക്കള്‍: ജാബിര്‍ (ഇ.എസ് ഗ്ലേബല്‍ റാക്), മുഹമ്മദ് (ദുബൈ), മുനീറ. മരുമക്കള്‍: ജിജു, ഫൈസിന, നൗറിന്‍.

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    TAGS:Ras Al khaimahkollam nativediesgulf
    News Summary - Kollam native dies in Ras Al Khaimah
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