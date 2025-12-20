Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Dec 2025 6:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Dec 2025 6:09 PM IST

    കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    താജുദ്ദീൻ

    Listen to this Article

    ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. എറിയാട് കടപ്പൂര് പൊയിലിങ്ങൽ ഹൗസിൽ താജുദ്ദീനാണ് (55) മരിച്ചത്. 20 വർഷമായി യു.എ.ഇയിലുള്ള ഇദ്ദേഹം അൽതവാർ ഈഗിൾ ലൈൻ ഡോക്യുമെന്‍റ്​ ക്ലിയറിങ് സർവിസ് ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്.

    നേരത്തേ അഞ്ച്​ വർഷത്തോളം ഒമാനിൽ സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ബദറുന്നിസ. മക്കൾ: തൻസീഹ് (അധ്യാപകൻ), ഖദീജ അസ്‌ലഹ (ആറാംക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥി). മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

    TAGS:obit dubaiKodungallur Native DeadPrivate Employees
