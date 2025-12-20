Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 Dec 2025 6:07 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Dec 2025 6:09 PM IST
കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kodungallur native passes away in Dubai
Listen to this Article
ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. എറിയാട് കടപ്പൂര് പൊയിലിങ്ങൽ ഹൗസിൽ താജുദ്ദീനാണ് (55) മരിച്ചത്. 20 വർഷമായി യു.എ.ഇയിലുള്ള ഇദ്ദേഹം അൽതവാർ ഈഗിൾ ലൈൻ ഡോക്യുമെന്റ് ക്ലിയറിങ് സർവിസ് ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്.
നേരത്തേ അഞ്ച് വർഷത്തോളം ഒമാനിൽ സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ബദറുന്നിസ. മക്കൾ: തൻസീഹ് (അധ്യാപകൻ), ഖദീജ അസ്ലഹ (ആറാംക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥി). മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story