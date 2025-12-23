Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 7:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 7:02 PM IST

    കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    സുഹറ താഹിർ

    ദുബൈ: ഫോർട്ട് കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ ഡോ. ടി.എ. മുഹമ്മദ് താഹിറിന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ സുഹറ താഹിറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 94 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.

    മക്കൾ: സിയാവുദ്ധീൻ, യാസ്മിൻ, അമീൻ, അനസ്, ഫസീല, ആസാദ്, ഇക്ബാൽ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഫയറൂസ, അയിഷ, റഹിയ, ഷംന, ഷബ്നം, പരേതരായ റസാക്ക്, സലിം. ഖബറടക്കം ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരം ദുബൈ സോനപൂർ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    TAGS:obit dubaiErnakulam native deathObituary
