Posted Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 7:02 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 7:02 PM IST
കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kochi native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: ഫോർട്ട് കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ ഡോ. ടി.എ. മുഹമ്മദ് താഹിറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ സുഹറ താഹിറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 94 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.
മക്കൾ: സിയാവുദ്ധീൻ, യാസ്മിൻ, അമീൻ, അനസ്, ഫസീല, ആസാദ്, ഇക്ബാൽ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഫയറൂസ, അയിഷ, റഹിയ, ഷംന, ഷബ്നം, പരേതരായ റസാക്ക്, സലിം. ഖബറടക്കം ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരം ദുബൈ സോനപൂർ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
