Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Aug 2024 4:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Aug 2024 4:12 AM GMT
കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kochi native died in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തോപ്പുംപടി ചുള്ളിക്കൽ ചിത്തുപറമ്പ് പുതിയ പറമ്പിൽ പരേതനായ കൊടുങ്ങു ഹംസയുടെ മകൻ പി.എ. സലിം (67) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
മാതാവ്: ആമിന. ഭാര്യ: സുൽഫത്ത്. മക്കൾ: ഫൗസിയ , ജാസ്മിൻ, സുനിത, തസ്നീം മരുമക്കൾ: ഫൈസൽ, മുനാസ്, ഫൈസൽ, നിസാർ. മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് ദുബൈയിലോ അൽ ഐനിലോ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ഹംപാസ് പ്രവർത്തകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story