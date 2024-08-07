Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 4:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 4:12 AM GMT

    കൊ​ച്ചി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Obit news
    പി.​എ. സ​ലിം

    ദു​ബൈ: കൊ​ച്ചി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. തോ​പ്പും​പ​ടി ചു​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ൽ ചി​ത്തു​പ​റ​മ്പ്​ പു​തി​യ പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങു ഹം​സ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ പി.​എ. സ​ലിം (67) ആ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മാ​താ​വ്​: ആ​മി​ന. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ൽ​ഫ​ത്ത്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫൗ​സി​യ , ജാ​സ്മി​ൻ, സു​നി​ത, ത​സ്നീം മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, മു​നാ​സ്, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, നി​സാ​ർ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലോ അ​ൽ ഐ​നി​ലോ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഹം​പാ​സ്​ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Obit newsU.A.E news
    News Summary - Kochi native died in Dubai
