Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2024 5:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2024 5:55 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മു​ൻ ​ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് നാട്ടിൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മു​ൻ ​ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് നാട്ടിൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ൻ: ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ട്ര​ഷ​റ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പൊ​ന്നാ​നി വെ​ളി​യ​ങ്കോ​ട് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് (57) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​നി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ ഏ​റെ​ക്കാ​ലം ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പ്ര​വാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം ചെ​യ്ത് മു​ന്നോ​ട്ട് പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. ഭാ​ര്യ റു​ഖി​യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ ഫാ​യി​സ്, ഫ​വാ​സ്‌. ഹ​കീം, ഉ​മൈ​റ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്.


    TAGS:obituary news
    News Summary - KMCC Ex-Treasurer Abdul Rasheed died in kerala
