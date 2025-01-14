Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    14 Jan 2025 9:34 AM IST
    14 Jan 2025 9:34 AM IST

    കെ.​കെ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​ർ സ്മാ​ര​ക അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു

    ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി മു​സ്​​ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് കെ.​കെ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മു​സ്‍ലി​യാ​ർ സ്മാ​ര​ക അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​ഫ. യു.​സി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദി​ന്​ സ​മ​സ്ത സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പേ​രോ​ട് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ സ​ഖാ​ഫി സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി മു​സ്​​ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് കെ.​കെ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​ർ സ്മാ​ര​ക അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​ഫ. യു.​സി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദി​ന് സ​മ​സ്ത സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പേ​രോ​ട് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ സ​ഖാ​ഫി സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു. ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി മു​സ്​​ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ യൂ​നു​സ് വേ​റ്റു​മ്മ​ൽ, ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ധ​ർ​മ​ടം, സി.​കെ. അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഫീ​ലു, അ​ൻ​വ​ർ സാ​ദ​ത്ത് പി​ണ​റാ​യി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - KK Abdullah Musliyar Memorial Award
