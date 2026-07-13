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Posted Ondate_range 13 July 2026 7:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 July 2026 7:36 AM IST
ഉന്നത വിജയം നേടിയ ഖദീജ സഫ്രീന് ഉപഹാരം നല്കിtext_fields
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News Summary - Khadija Safreen, who achieved high success
റാസല്ഖൈമ: റാക് ന്യൂ ഇന്ത്യന് സ്കൂളില് പ്ളസ് ടു പരീക്ഷയില് ഉയര്ന്ന വിജയം നേടിയ ഖദീജ സഫ്രീനെ ആദരിച്ച് എന്.ആര്.ഐ കൗണ്സില് ഗള്ഫ് റീജ്യന് റാക് കമ്മിറ്റി. നെല്സ് ഹോട്ടലില് നടന്ന ചടങ്ങില് കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയര്മാന് താജുദ്ദീന് മര്ഹബ ഖദീജക്ക് പ്രശസ്തി ഫലകം സമ്മാനിച്ചു. കോ-ഓര്ഡിനേറ്റര് അറഫാത്ത് അണങ്ങൂര്, അംഗങ്ങളായ ഷൗക്കത്ത് പൊട്ടച്ചോല, ഫൈസല്, അഫ്താബ്, സഫീര് തുടങ്ങിയവര് പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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