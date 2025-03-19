Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2025 8:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2025 8:52 AM IST

    കേ​ര യു.​എ.​ഇ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    കേ​ര യു.​എ.​ഇ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    കേ​ര യു.​എ.​ഇ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: കീ​ഴു​പ​റ​മ്പ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ കേ​ര യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും അ​ട​ക്കം അ​റു​പ​ത്ത​ഞ്ചോ​ളം പേ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ദു​ബൈ അ​ൽ ത​വാ​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​നും ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​തു​ക്കാ​നും അ​വ​സ​ര​മൊ​രു​ക്കി.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf Newsiftar meet
