Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    23 Jun 2024 4:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    23 Jun 2024 4:54 AM GMT

    കെ​ഫ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ള്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍

    Jaffer Oravankara, Santhosh Karivellur, Baiju Jaffer
    ജാ​ഫ​ര്‍ ഒ​റ​വ​ങ്ക​ര, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ക​രി​വെ​ള്ളൂ​ര്‍, ബൈ​ജു ജാ​ഫ​ര്‍

    ദു​ബൈ: കേ​ര​ള എ​ക്സ്പാ​റ്റ്സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ള്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ (കെ​ഫ) യു.​എ.​ഇ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 17 അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍: ജാ​ഫ​ര്‍ ഒ​റ​വ​ങ്ക​ര (പ്ര​സി.), സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ക​രി​വെ​ള്ളൂ​ര്‍ (ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര.), ബൈ​ജു ജാ​ഫ​ര്‍ (ട്ര​ഷ.).

