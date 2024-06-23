Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 4:54 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 4:54 AM GMT
കെഫ ഫുട്ബാള് അസോസിയേഷന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kefa Football Association
ദുബൈ: കേരള എക്സ്പാറ്റ്സ് ഫുട്ബാള് അസോസിയേഷന് (കെഫ) യു.എ.ഇ പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തതായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവര് അറിയിച്ചു. 17 അംഗങ്ങളടങ്ങുന്നതാണ് മാനേജിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി. ഭാരവാഹികള്: ജാഫര് ഒറവങ്കര (പ്രസി.), സന്തോഷ് കരിവെള്ളൂര് (ജന.സെക്ര.), ബൈജു ജാഫര് (ട്രഷ.).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story