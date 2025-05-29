Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകെ.​സി.​സി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 May 2025 5:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 May 2025 5:38 AM IST

    കെ.​സി.​സി പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കെ.​സി.​സി പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കെ.​സി.​സി റാ​ക് സോ​ണി​ന്‍റെ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റ ഫാ. ​എ​ബി കെ. ​രാ​ജു, റ​വ. ഷി​ജു ഫി​ലി​പ് (മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ഇ​ട​വ​ക), ജോ​ര്‍ജ് സാ​മു​വ​ല്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്‍റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: കേ​ര​ള കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ ഓ​ഫ് ച​ര്‍ച്ച് റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ സോ​ണി​ന്‍റെ ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ മീ​റ്റി​ങ്​ അ​ല്‍ ന​ഖീ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ഓ​ര്‍ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ച​ര്‍ച്ചി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    കെ.​സി.​സി റാ​ക് സോ​ണി​ന്‍റെ പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റാ​യി ഫാ. ​എ​ബി കെ. ​രാ​ജു (സെ​ന്‍റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഓ​ര്‍ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക), വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റു​മാ​രാ​യി റ​വ. ഷി​ജു ഫി​ലി​പ്പ് (മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ഇ​ട​വ​ക), ജോ​ര്‍ജ് സാ​മു​വ​ല്‍ (സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsmeetinggulfUAEgeneral meetingKCC
    News Summary - KCC General Meeting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X