Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 2:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 2:03 PM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ വെ​യ്ക്ക് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ വെ​യ്ക്ക് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​
    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ വെ​യ്ക്ക് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ ട്രോ​ഫി​യു​മാ​യി

    ദു​ബൈ: അ​ബൂ ഹൈ​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വെ​യ്ക്ക് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ഡി.​ബി.​ഡി മാ​ങ്ക​ട​വ് ടീം ​വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യി. യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ വെ​യ്ക്ക് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ എം.​പി. മു​ര​ളി ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​ഖാ​ദ​ർ പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് മാ​ച്ച് കി​ക്കോ​ഫ്‌ ചെ​യ്തു. വി.​കെ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്, ബാ​ലാ നാ​യ​ർ, കെ.​കെ. നൗ​ഷാ​ദ്, നൂ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ, ഷം​ജി​ദ്, വി.​എ​ൻ. ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ, ഷാ​ക്കി​ർ കൂ​മ്പ​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ന​ജീ​ബ് കാ​ദി​രി വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ട്രോ​ഫി​യും പ്രൈ​സ് മ​ണി​യും കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:kannur wake football tournament
    News Summary - kannur wake football tournament
