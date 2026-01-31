Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
31 Jan 2026 10:09 PM IST
31 Jan 2026 10:09 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - Kannur native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കണ്ണൂർ കുറ്റിക്കകം ഏഴര സ്വദേശി നൗഫൽ ഒളവിൽ (47) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: മൊയ്തു പി.എം. മാതാവ്: റംല ഒളവിൽ. ഭാര്യ: ഷംനത്ത്.
മക്കൾ: ആതിഫ് സുബൈർ, അൻഹാം. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: നഹാസ്, നിസാം, നസിയ നുസ്രത്ത്, നജ്മ. മയ്യത്ത് നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾക്കുശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
