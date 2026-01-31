Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 10:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 10:09 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നൗഫൽ ഒളവിൽ

    Listen to this Article

    ദുബൈ: കണ്ണൂർ കുറ്റിക്കകം ഏഴര സ്വദേശി നൗഫൽ ഒളവിൽ (47) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: മൊയ്തു പി.എം. മാതാവ്: റംല ഒളവിൽ. ഭാര്യ: ഷംനത്ത്.

    മക്കൾ: ആതിഫ് സുബൈർ, അൻഹാം. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: നഹാസ്, നിസാം, നസിയ നുസ്രത്ത്, നജ്മ. മയ്യത്ത് നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾക്കുശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obit dubaiKannur native deathObituary
    News Summary - Kannur native passes away in Dubai
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X