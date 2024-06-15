കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Jun 2024 9:54 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Jun 2024 9:54 AM GMT
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kannur Native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കണ്ണൂർ പെരിങ്ങാടി മില്ലത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ തൈസീർ ഉമ്മർ (47) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദുബൈയിലെ ഐഡിയൽ സേഫ് കാർഗോ കമ്പനിയിൽ സൂപ്പർ വൈസറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ് ഉമ്മർ. മാതാവ്: സഫിയ. ഭാര്യ അഫ്നീദ. മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകൻ നസീർ വാടാനപ്പള്ളിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരികയാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story