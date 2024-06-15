Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 9:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 9:54 AM GMT

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദുബൈ: കണ്ണൂർ പെരിങ്ങാടി മില്ലത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ തൈസീർ ഉമ്മർ (47) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദുബൈയിലെ ഐഡിയൽ സേഫ് കാർഗോ കമ്പനിയിൽ സൂപ്പർ വൈസറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ് ഉമ്മർ. മാതാവ്: സഫിയ. ഭാര്യ അഫ്നീദ. മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകൻ നസീർ വാടാനപ്പള്ളിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരികയാണ്.

