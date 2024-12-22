Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Dec 2024 3:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2024 3:55 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അരുൺ

    ദുബൈ: കണ്ണൂർ കരിയാട്​ കുഞ്ഞിരാമൻ തണ്ടയാൻ ഹവിദയുടെ മകൻ ലക്ഷ്മി നിവാസിൽ തണ്ടയാൻ ഹവിദ അരുൺ (47) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    കൂത്തു പറമ്പ് രക്തസാക്ഷി കെ.വി റോഷന്‍റെ സഹോദരി ഭർത്താവാണ്​. നടപടിക്രങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച്​ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് അയ്ക്കുവാനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടന്നു വരുന്നതായി സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE Newskannur native
    News Summary - Kannur native passed away in Dubai
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X