22 Aug 2025 8:51 AM IST
22 Aug 2025 8:52 AM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur native dies in Sharjah
ഷാർജ: കണ്ണൂർ സിറ്റി കുറുവ അവേരയിലെ മെഹറാസിൽ അബ്ദുൽ സത്താർ (65) ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതരായ പുന്നക്കൽ ഹസ്സൻ, വടക്കേ കണ്ടി സുഹറ എന്നിവരുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: പുന്നക്കൽ ഫൗസിയ. മക്കൾ: ഹർഷിദ്, ദിൽഷാദ്, മെഹ്റ, പരേതനായ ഫർഷാദ്. മരുമക്കൾ: നിലോഫർ, നുഐമ, ഫെബിന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഇബ്രാഹിം, അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, നസീമ, ഹാറൂൺ, നൗഫൽ. ഖബറടക്കം ദുബൈയിൽ നടക്കും.
