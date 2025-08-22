Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 8:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 8:52 AM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സി​റ്റി കു​റു​വ അ​വേ​ര​യി​ലെ മെ​ഹ​റാ​സി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ത്താ​ർ (65) ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൽ ഹ​സ്സ​ൻ, വ​ട​ക്കേ ക​ണ്ടി സു​ഹ​റ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൽ ഫൗ​സി​യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹ​ർ​ഷി​ദ്, ദി​ൽ​ഷാ​ദ്, മെ​ഹ്റ, പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ഫ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നി​ലോ​ഫ​ർ, നു​ഐ​മ, ഫെ​ബി​ന. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്, ന​സീ​മ, ഹാ​റൂ​ൺ, നൗ​ഫ​ൽ. ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death Newskannur nativeSharjah
    News Summary - Kannur native dies in Sharjah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X