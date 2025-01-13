Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അജ്​മാനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അജ്​മാനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
    അജ്​മാൻ: കണ്ണൂർ പുതിയങ്ങാടി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ്​ അജ്​മാനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. എ. ഹമീദിന്‍റെ മകൻ സജ്ജാഹ് (27) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​.

    മാതാവ്​: പി.എം സാബിറ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഹസീന സബാഹ്, മുഹമ്മദ്, ഇജാസ്. അവിവാഹിതനാണ്​. മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക്​ കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

