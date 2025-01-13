Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 13 Jan 2025 4:46 PM IST
Updated On 13 Jan 2025 4:46 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur native dies in car accident in Ajman
അജ്മാൻ: കണ്ണൂർ പുതിയങ്ങാടി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് അജ്മാനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. എ. ഹമീദിന്റെ മകൻ സജ്ജാഹ് (27) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
മാതാവ്: പി.എം സാബിറ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഹസീന സബാഹ്, മുഹമ്മദ്, ഇജാസ്. അവിവാഹിതനാണ്. മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
