Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 2:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 2:31 PM IST

    ദുബൈയിൽ താമസ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു

    ദുബൈയിൽ താമസ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു
    ദുബൈ : ദുബൈയിൽ താമസ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. കണ്ണൂർ ചൊക്ലി കടുക്ക ബസാറിലെ കുനിയിൽ ആഇശാ മൻസിലിൽ ആഖിബ് (32) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഖിസൈസ് മുഹൈസ്‌ന വാസൽ വില്ലേജിലെ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്നും ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കാണ് അപകടം. ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ആത്മഹത്യയാണെന്നാണ് സൂചന.

    കുനിയിൽ അസീസിൻ്റെയും സഫിയയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: റുഫ്സി. മക്കൾ: അലീന അസീസി, അസ്‌ലാൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അമീൻ (ഖത്തർ), അഫീന. നിയമ നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം ഖബറടക്കം പിന്നീട് നടക്കും

    TAGS:DubaiAccidentDeath news
    News Summary - Kannur native dies after falling from residential building in Dubai
