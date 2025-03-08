Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 March 2025 7:46 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2025 7:46 AM IST
News Summary - Kannur native died in Sharjah
ഷാര്ജ: കണ്ണൂര് നാറാത്ത് സ്വദേശി ഷാര്ജയില് ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെതുടര്ന്ന് മരിച്ചു. നാറാത്ത് മടത്തിക്കൊവ്വല് ബദരിയ്യ മസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം മഅ്ഫിറാസില് സി.കെ. മുഹമ്മദ് മര്ഫിദ് (36) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
നാറാത്തൊരുമ യു.എ.ഇ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഖദീജ. മൂന്ന് മക്കളുണ്ട്. പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ് റാഫി. മാതാവ്: മറിയം. സഹോദരങ്ങള്: നിസാമുദ്ദീന്, മഅ്ഫിറ, നാഫിയ. മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുവരുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കള് അറിയിച്ചു.
