Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    8 March 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    8 March 2025 7:46 AM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മ​ര്‍ഫി​ദ്

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ര്‍ നാ​റാ​ത്ത് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ര്‍ജ​യി​ല്‍ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് മ​രി​ച്ചു. നാ​റാ​ത്ത് മ​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​വ്വ​ല്‍ ബ​ദ​രി​യ്യ മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ന് സ​മീ​പം മ​അ്ഫി​റാ​സി​ല്‍ സി.​കെ. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മ​ര്‍ഫി​ദ് (36) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    നാ​റാ​ത്തൊ​രു​മ യു.​എ.​ഇ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഖ​ദീ​ജ. മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. പി​താ​വ്: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി. മാ​താ​വ്: മ​റി​യം. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍: നി​സാ​മു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍, മ​അ്ഫി​റ, നാ​ഫി​യ. മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsObituary News
