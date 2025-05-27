Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    കാ​ഞ്ഞി​രോ​ട് പ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ലീ​ഗ്: പ്രൈം ​കി​ങ്‌​സ് ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ

    കാ​ഞ്ഞി​രോ​ട് പ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ലീ​ഗി​ൽ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ പ്രൈം ​കി​ങ്‌​സ് ടീ​മം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    ദു​ബൈ: കാ​ഞ്ഞി​രോ​ട് പ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ലീ​ഗി​ന്റെ പ​തി​നാ​റാ​മ​ത് സീ​സ​ൺ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്രൈം ​കി​ങ്‌​സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി. ദു​ബൈ വ​ർ​സാ​ൻ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഗൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ റൈ​സി​ങ്​ റോ​യ​ലി​നെ​യാ​ണ് 4 വി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. 136 റ​ൺ​സ് വി​ജ​യ​ല​ക്ഷ്യം പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന പ്രൈം ​കി​ങ്​ ഒ​രു പ​ന്ത് ബാ​ക്കി നി​ൽ​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് വി​ജ​യ​റ​ൺ അ​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഓൾ​റൗ​ണ്ട് പ്ര​ക​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് എ​ൻ.​ടി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​ളി​യി​ലെ​യും ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ലെ​യും താ​രം.

    News Summary - Kanjirod Premier League: Prime Kings are the winners
