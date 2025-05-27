Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 May 2025 6:39 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 May 2025 6:39 AM IST
കാഞ്ഞിരോട് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗ്: പ്രൈം കിങ്സ് ജേതാക്കൾtext_fields
News Summary - Kanjirod Premier League: Prime Kings are the winners
ദുബൈ: കാഞ്ഞിരോട് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗിന്റെ പതിനാറാമത് സീസൺ മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ പ്രൈം കിങ്സ് ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായി. ദുബൈ വർസാൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ഗൗണ്ടിൽ നടന്ന ഫൈനലിൽ റൈസിങ് റോയലിനെയാണ് 4 വിക്കറ്റിന് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 136 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം പിന്തുടർന്ന പ്രൈം കിങ് ഒരു പന്ത് ബാക്കി നിൽക്കെയാണ് വിജയറൺ അടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. ഓൾറൗണ്ട് പ്രകടനം നടത്തിയ മുഹമ്മദ് എൻ.ടിയായിരുന്നു കളിയിലെയും ടൂർണമെന്റിലെയും താരം.
