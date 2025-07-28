Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 28 July 2025 9:57 AM IST
    date_range 28 July 2025 9:57 AM IST

    കാ​ഞ്ഞി​രോ​ട്​ മു​സ്​​ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത്​ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    കാ​ഞ്ഞി​രോ​ട്​ മു​സ്​​ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത്​ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു
    കെ.​എം.​ജെ.​സി സ്ഥാ​പ​ക സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി കാ​ഞ്ഞി​രോ​ട് മു​സ്​​ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തി(​കെ.​എം.​ജെ.​സി)​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​പി അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ കെ.​എം.​ജെ.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി. നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് പാ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ.​കെ.​എം.​ജെ.​സി) സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ത്താ​ർ ആ​നി​യ​ത്ത്(​പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് എ.​കെ.​എം.​ജെ.​സി) അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. റ​സാ​ഖ് കേ​ളോ​ത്ത്, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ർ സി.​പി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഷ്​​റ​ഫ്​ ടി.​എം പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​യും മി​സ്​​ഹ​ബ്​ സി.​പി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Abu Dhabiuaenewsgulf news malayalamJamaat Committee
    News Summary - Kanjirod Muslim Jamaat Committee honored
