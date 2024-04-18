കല്ലായി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 April 2024 9:21 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 April 2024 9:21 AM GMT
കല്ലായി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kallayi native died in dubai
ദുബൈ: പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് അഹ്മദ് ഇറാനിയുടെ മകൻ കോഴിക്കോട് കല്ലായി സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ ഒഹാബ്(40) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ കുറ്റിച്ചിറ.
ഭാര്യ: സജ്ന('നിഹ് മത്ത്', കല്ലായി). മക്കൾ: ബർസ ഫാത്തിമ, അല മറിയം. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഒമയ്യ, ഒസിന, ഉമർ റാശിദ്, ഒലീദ് മുഹമ്മദ്.
