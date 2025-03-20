Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightക​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​രി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2025 11:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2025 11:08 AM IST

    ക​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​രി മ​ഹ​ല്ല് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം നടത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​രി മ​ഹ​ല്ല് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം നടത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ല്‍ ക​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​രി യു.​എ.​ഇ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ​വ​ര്‍

    ദു​ബൈ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​രി യു.​എ.​ഇ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം ദു​ബൈ അ​ല്‍ത​വാ​ര്‍ പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഒ.​വി. സൈ​നു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​വി. ഖാ​ലി​ദ്, കെ.​പി. അ​ന്‍സാ​ര്‍, കെ.​എ​ന്‍. ല​ത്തീ​ഫ്, സി.​വി. ഉ​സ്മാ​ന്‍, കെ.​എ​ൻ. അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ്, കെ.​പി. ഫി​റോ​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE Newsiftar meetRamadan 2025
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X